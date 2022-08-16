Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NBA

NBA reinstates restricted free agent Jalen Harris after drug suspension

Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test.

Ex-Raptors guard averaged 19.9 points a game this season with CEBL’s Shooting Stars

The Canadian Press ·
The NBA has reinstated former Raptors guard Jalen Harris, who spent part of this season playing for the Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, pictured. Harris was handed a one-year suspension last July after testing positive for a prohibited substance. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp.

Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji.

Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.

The 24-year-old Dallas native spent the past few months playing for the expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, averaging 19.9 points a game on 41 per cent shooting.

The Raptors drafted the six-foot-five guard with their 59th pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He scored a career-high 32 points versus the Dallas Mavericks on May 14, 2021.

