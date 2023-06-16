Content
NBA suspends Ja Morant 25 games for latest social media incident involving a gun

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA for second incident involving gun on a social media video.

Memphis guard had previously been suspended 8 games for similar incident

The Associated Press ·
A male basketball player wearing number 12 stands on the court with his arms at his sides.
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, seen above in February, will be out until at least March 17 against the Spurs. (Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season for his second known incident of displaying what appeared to be a firearm on social media, the NBA announced Friday.

Morant will also have to adhere to certain conditions before being reinstated, the NBA said. It is the second time he has been suspended in the last three months for showing a firearm on social media, following an eight-game suspension in March.

"Ja Morant's decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

"The potential for other young people to emulate Ja's conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated."

