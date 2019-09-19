Guard Isaiah Taylor signs with Raptors
The six-foot-three, 170-pound Taylor has averaged 6.3 points, 2.9 assists and 17.2 minutes in 71 career NBA games with the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets.
25-year-old did not play during 2018-19 season due to stress fracture in left leg
The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Isaiah Taylor.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Taylor, 25, did not play the entire 2018-19 season after sustaining a stress fracture in his left leg.
The native of Hayward, Calif., played three NCAA seasons at Texas.
Toronto's training camp roster now stands at the maximum of 20 players. The defending NBA champion Raptors open camp Sept. 28.
