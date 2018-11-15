Carmelo Anthony's Rockets tenure comes to quick end

Carmelo Anthony is done in Houston.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey released a statement Thursday saying the team is "parting ways" with Anthony and "working toward a resolution."

Anthony played just 10 games for the Rockets after signing a one-year, $2.4 million US deal during the off-season.

Morey added that: "Carmelo had a tremendous approach during his time with the Rockets and accepted every role head coach Mike D'Antoni gave him. The fit we envisioned when Carmelo chose to sign with the Rockets has not materialized, therefore we thought it was best to move on as any other outcome would have been unfair to him."

He was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks in July before the Hawks released him to clear the way for him to sign with the Rockets.

Reserve role doesn't fit

Houston thought he could be the piece it needed to finally get past Golden State and win its first championship since back-to-back titles in 1994-95. Instead the Rockets limped out to a 6-7 start and the emergence of undrafted rookie Gary Clark made it appear that Anthony would have to take a reduced role.

The 34-year-old is a 10-time All-Star who has had a tough time over the last two seasons. He averaged a career-low 16.2 points in 78 starts in a tumultuous season for the Thunder last season before coming to Houston — and accepting a reserve role for the first time in his 16-year career.

Eight of Anthony's 10 appearances for the Rockets came off the bench after he had started all 1,054 games he'd played in his first 15 NBA seasons.

The third overall pick in the 2003 draft has averaged 24 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists in a career that also included stints with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks.

Anthony sat out Houston's last three games with what the team called an illness. His last appearance for Houston came in a blowout loss to Oklahoma City on Nov. 8 when he had two points and five rebounds.