Danny Green, Fred VanVleet keep Raptors' party train rolling

For Danny Green and the Raptors, the party rages on.

Mixing a bit of work with pleasure, the shooting guard was back in Toronto to celebrate, among other things, the teams' historic NBA championship victory with fans, during a live taping of his podcast Inside the Green Room with Danny Green at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Hosted by Hoop Talks the event got off to a fast start with fans serenading Green - who turned 32 – with a theatre-thumping rendition of Happy Birthday.

Everybody make sure to wish @DGreen_14 a happy birthday 🎈🎉

The bumps kept coming throughout the night, cumulating in a special video for Green from family and teammates.

While most of his teammates have returned home since the big win, they were sure to wish @DGreen_14 a very happy birthday!

But Green and co-host Harrison Sanford weren't the only ones in the spotlight. Superfan Nav Bhatia took the stage, waving a wrestling championship belt. Chanting 'Let's Go Raptors', Nav stirred up the crowd with a rather intimate confession.

"Guys you all know for 24 years I have never missed a game. I have never been late. I have never left late. I can brag about all those things. But guys, when it comes to my married life it's hanging by a very, very thin string."

Raptors' Superfan Nav Bhatia takes the stage with a wrestling championship belt slung across his shoulder. (Hoop Talks Live)

Steady Freddy rocks show

As Nav left the stage, Fred VanVleet kept the crowd going. The night's second special guest ran onto the stage, with even more wrestling flair.

When asked about the Warriors' injuries and whether they detracted from the Raptors win, VanVleet didn't blink.

"Let's not kid ourselves, two guys got hurt [Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson]. But from our standpoint so what? It's not our fault. No one was playing malicious. Nobody was trying to hurt anybody... you never want to see anybody get hurt―it's the worst part of our game. But we're supposed to feel sorry for them and let them beat us because somebody got hurt? We'll take our championship and 20 years from now we'll have our rings and we'll be able to tell stories because nobody ever remembers who gets hurt along the way. "

"Nobody ever remembers who gets hurt along the way." @FredVanVleet responds to criticism that the @Raptors' championship win comes with an asterisk.

But what about Kawhi Leonard? Ever since the blockbuster-deal that brought the two-time NBA Finals MVP to Toronto last year there has been only one question on people's mind―will he stay or will he go?

While Green remained diplomatic about both his and Kawhi's future, VanVleet was more to the point.

"If they leave – God forbid that neither of those guys is back – then they're on the other side and that's the way it is."