Heat's Butler, Pacers' Warren fined for altercation
Miami forward fined $35K, Indiana forward fined $25k by NBA
Miami's Jimmy Butler was fined $35,000 US and Indiana's T.J. Warren $25,000 by the NBA on Friday, two days after their altercation in the Heat's victory in Indianapolis.
The NBA noted that Butler escalated the situation on social media after the game. Warren made an obscene gesture after his ejection.
Warren grabbed Butler by the left arm and spun him around as Butler went for a potential layup with 6:29 remaining in the third quarter. They chest-bumped and were separated by referees. Both players received technical fouls.
Seven seconds later, Butler was called for an offensive foul for putting his shoulder into Warren's chest. It was upgraded to a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review. Warren was ejected after getting his second technical foul for taunting after applauding the call.
As Warren left the court, Butler blew kisses in his direction.
