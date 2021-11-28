Seldom-used veteran guard Goran Dragic leaves Raptors due to 'personal matter'
Toronto GM Bobby Webster says there is no definite timeline for a return
Goran Dragic has left the Toronto Raptors due to a personal matter.
The Raptors announced prior to Sunday's tipoff against the visiting Boston Celtics that the seldom-used guard, acquired along with Precious Achiuwa in the off-season deal that sent Kyle Lowry to Miami, wasn't with the team.
"First of all, he's a really good dude, extremely professional, very wise...enjoyable guy to be around and coach," coach Nick Nurse said.
The 35-year-old Dragic has played in just five games with the Raptors, averaging 8.0 points, 1.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game. He's played just once since Oct. 25.
Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said that Dragic had the team's "full support."
"He has been a complete professional in the time that he has been with the Raptors — Goran has been a great mentor to our younger players and a valued teammate for our veterans," Webster said in a statement. "He will continue to work out and stay in shape during his time away."
Webster said there is no definite timeline for a return.
