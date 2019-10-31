Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks hand after hard fall
Golden State guard exits in 3rd quarter of loss to Suns
Warriors star Stephen Curry broke his left hand on a hard fall in the third quarter of Golden State's game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.
The two-time MVP drove to his left defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with big man Aron Baynes standing solidly in the paint. Curry leapt with the ball then came down head first landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court, with Baynes crashing onto Curry's left hand. Curry grimaced in pain grabbing his hand then walked to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter.
Steph Curry heads to the locker room with an apparent wrist injury after taking a scary fall. <a href="https://t.co/xt4fgp6Y4U">pic.twitter.com/xt4fgp6Y4U</a>—@ESPNNBA
Losing Curry, Golden State's longest-tenured player and oldest at age 31, for an extended period would be a huge blow for a young Warriors team.
Golden State is struggling to start the season with Kevin Durant's departure to Brooklyn and Klay Thompson out for perhaps the entire season recovering from July 2 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.
