Portland's Damian Lillard will play Game 4 despite rib injury

Portland's Damian Lillard says separated his ribs in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Lillard confirmed the injury on Sunday, a day after the Trail Blazers lost 110-99 in Game 3. Lillard was 5-of-18 from the floor and finished with 19 points as Golden State took a 3-0 series lead.

The injury was originally reported by The Athletic. Lillard said the separation is on the left side, and he wore protective padding in Game 3.

"I don't think it's something that's affecting my game. It's there but it's not something that's affecting anything that I'm doing. Obviously you feel it, but that's it," he said.

Lillard was hurt in the third quarter of Thursday's Game 2 when Golden State's Kevon Looney landed on top of him in a scramble for the ball.

The Warriors would close out the series with a victory Monday.

Despite Damian Lillard appearing to injure his ribs on this play in Game 2, Portland's star has been playing through his injury. <br><br>Dame played 40 min in Game 3. <a href="https://t.co/VXLTTqJNnM">pic.twitter.com/VXLTTqJNnM</a> —@BleacherReport

Iguodala questionable for Game 4

Golden State forward Andre Iguodala is questionable for Game 4 at Portland on Monday night due to tightness in his left calf.

The team said an MRI on Sunday came back clean, but the Warriors likely will be cautious with the 35-year-old veteran as they look to complete a sweep of the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals.

Iguodala left in the third quarter of Saturday night's 110-99 victory in Portland in Game 3. He played just 18 minutes and contributed two points, five rebounds and two assists.

"We didn't want to risk anything and put him back in the game," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said.

Iguodala, who was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP for Golden State, is averaging 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 29.4 minutes in 15 games (nine starts) this postseason.