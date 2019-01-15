Warriors score NBA-record 51 points in 1st quarter
The Golden State Warriors scored an NBA-record 51 points in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.
Old mark for an opening quarter was 50 points
The Golden State Warriors scored an NBA-record 51 points in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.
Kevin Durant led the way with 17 points as the Warriors shot 76 per cent from the field. The team hit 10 of 14 from 3-point range, with four from Stephen Curry and three each by Klay Thompson and Durant. The Warriors led 51-38 after the quarter.
The old mark for an opening quarter was 50 points and accomplished by several teams. The last time it happened was also against Denver, when Phoenix erupted for 50 on Nov. 10, 1990.
Golden State and Denver are the top two teams in the Western Conference.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.