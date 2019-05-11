Skip to Main Content
Short-handed Warriors close out Rockets in Game 6
NBA·Recap

Short-handed Warriors close out Rockets in Game 6

Stephen Curry scored all 33 of his points in the second half and the Golden State Warriors overcame Kevin Durant's absence to finish off Houston in six games, beating the Rockets 118-113 on Friday night to advance to the Western Conference finals.

Golden State overcomes Durant's absence to reach West finals

The Associated Press ·
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) and Stephen Curry (30) celebrate in the closing seconds of Game 6. (Eric Christian Smith/The Associated Press)

Klay Thompson added 27 points to help the two-time defending champion Golden State reach the conference finals for the fifth straight year and eliminate Houston for the fourth time in five seasons. The Warriors did it with Durant sidelined by a calf injury sustained in the second half of their Game 5 victory.

James Harden' layup got the Rockets within three with less than a minute to go, but Thompson made a 3-pointer with 36.1 seconds remaining to extend Golden State's lead to 110-104.

Harden had 35 points, and Chris Paul added 27 for Houston.

Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) works against Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the second half of Game 6. (Christian Smith/The Associated Press)

