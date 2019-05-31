Game 1 in pictures

It was an historic night in Toronto, with the Raptors making their first-ever appearance in the NBA Finals. And they didn't disappoint — defeating the reigning champion Golden State Warriors 118-109 in Thursday's Game 1.

As has become tradition, fans gathered outside of Scotiabank Arena to watch and cheer on their team. The area known as "Jurassic Park" has been packed with people throughout the Raptors' playoff run.

One of the team's most notable fans — rapper and Toronto native Drake — was courtside once again. He's drawn some attention during the post-season for his sideline celebrations but he was sure to make his own statement by donning a Dell Curry Raptor's jersey.

Of course, Dell is the father of Warriors all-star Steph Curry.

Golden State had Toronto star Kawhi Leonard double-teamed throughout the first half, but the Raptors (and Kyle Lowry) stood their ground and emerged with a 59-49 lead.

Toronto kept its momentum rolling into the second half. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with an impressive 32-point performance to help his team seal the victory and take 1-0 series lead. Five Raptors scored in the double-digits.

