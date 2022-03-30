Raptors' VanVleet named finalist for NBA top teammate award
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been named a finalist for the Twyman Stokes teammate of the year award.
Guard was named 1st-time all-star earlier this season
According to the NBA, the honour "recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team."
Also nominated:
- Former Raptor DeMar DeRoza, Chicago Bulls
- Rudy Gay, Utah Jazz
- Jeff Green, Denver Nuggets
- Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat
- Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks
- Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors
- Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
- Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Boban Marjanovic, Dallas Mavericks
- Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
- Grant Williams, Boston Celtics
VanVleet was named an all-star for the first time in his career this season.
