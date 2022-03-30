Skip to Main Content
Raptors' VanVleet named finalist for NBA top teammate award

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been named a finalist for the Twyman Stokes teammate of the year award.

Guard was named 1st-time all-star earlier this season

The Canadian Press ·
Fred VanVleet is in the mix for the NBA’s teammate of the year award after being named a first-time all-star earlier this season. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images/File)

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been named a finalist for the 2021-22 Twyman Stokes teammate of the year award.

According to the NBA, the honour "recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team."

Also nominated:

  • Former Raptor DeMar DeRoza, Chicago Bulls
  • Rudy Gay, Utah Jazz
  • Jeff Green, Denver Nuggets
  • Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat
  • Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors
  • Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
  • Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Boban Marjanovic, Dallas Mavericks
  • Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
  • Grant Williams, Boston Celtics

VanVleet was named an all-star for the first time in his career this season.

