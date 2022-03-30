Raptors' VanVleet named finalist for NBA top teammate award

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been named a finalist for the 2021-22 Twyman Stokes teammate of the year award.

According to the NBA, the honour "recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team."

Also nominated:

Former Raptor DeMar DeRoza, Chicago Bulls

Rudy Gay, Utah Jazz

Jeff Green, Denver Nuggets

Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

Boban Marjanovic, Dallas Mavericks

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Grant Williams, Boston Celtics

VanVleet was named an all-star for the first time in his career this season.

WATCH | Siakam dazzles in OT victory over Celtics: