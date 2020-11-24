Raptors fan favourite VanVleet officially puts pen to paper on new contract

The Toronto Raptors have officially announced the signing of guard Fred VanVleet.

Terms were not disclosed, but a person with knowledge of the deal told The Canadian Press it was a four-year, $85-million US deal contract.

The person, who spoke Saturday when the deal was first reported, talked on condition of anonymity because the contract had not yet been signed.

The six-foot, 195-pound VanVleet averaged career highs of 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 35.7 minutes in 54 games (all starts) last season.

The 26-year-old from Rockford, Ill., was a finalist for the 2018 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award.

VanVleet joined the Raptors as an undrafted free agent in 2016, and has grown into one of the team's most popular and dependable players.

WATCH | Fred VanVleet excited to remain with Raptors: