Raptors' VanVleet has hip injury, out of Monday's critical Game 5 against 76ers
The Toronto Raptors will not have all-star guard Fred VanVleet in the lineup for Monday's playoff game against the 76ers in Philadelphia.
Toronto looks to avoid elimination in opening-round NBA playoff series
VanVleet has been ruled out of Game 5 at 8 p.m. ET with a strained left hip flexor.
The Raptors trail the Sixers 3-1 in the best-of-seven opening-round playoff series and need a win to stave off elimination.
VanVleet played less than 15 minutes of Toronto's 110-102 win over Philly on Saturday, limping off the court and ripping his jersey in frustration.
He averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season and was named an all-star for the first time.
