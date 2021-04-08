Raptors' woes continue as VanVleet, Bembry handed 1-game suspensions

The Toronto Raptors have been dealt another blow.

Guard Fred VanVleet and guard/forward DeAndre Bembry have been suspended one game, while forward OG Anunoby was fined $30,000 US for a recent on-court altercation.

The loss of VanVleet and Bembry is more bad news for the reeling Raptors (20-31), who've lost seven of their last 10 games amid COVID-19 player absences.

Bembry was scheduled to serve his suspension Thursday when the Raptors played host to the Chicago Bulls. VanVleet, who's missed the past two games with a hip injury, must serve his suspension in the next regular-season game for which he's eligible and physically able to play.

WATCH | North Courts — Raptors mailbag:

Should the Raptors retire Kyle Lowry's jersey? 4:36 CBC Sports' Vivek Jacob and Jevohn Shepherd answer fan questions about the Toronto Raptors in the first North Courts mailbag. 4:36

The incident occurred late in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-101 win over Toronto on Tuesday at Amalie Arena.

WATCH | Lakers roll over Raptors in 1st half:

Lakers dominate 1st half in victory over Raptors Sports 0:29 Los Angeles outscores Toronto 68-42 in the opening half, goes on to win by a final score of 110-101. 0:29

Anunoby received a technical foul and was ejected after grabbing Dennis Schroder by the leg and "recklessly flipping him to the ground after the two became entangled following a common foul committed by Schroder," the NBA said in a statement.

WATCH | Anunoby, Harrell get ejected after altercation: