Brawl erupts at FIBA World Cup qualifier between Australia, Philippines

A massive brawl broke out between Australia and the Philippines during a FIBA World Cup qualifying match on Monday.

Although he did not appear to start the fight, Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker — in his first year representing Australia — is seen delivering a flying kick.

The chaos ensued late in the third quarter with Australia holding a comfortable 79-48 lead.

According to The Daily Telegraph, nine players were ejected from the Philippines side, along with four Australians.

FIBA has opened disciplinary hearings as a result of the incident.

The fight spilled into the area behind the baseline and video showed a chair being thrown at one player.

Former NBA player Andray Blatche, now playing for the Philippines, appeared to throw multiple punches, while Maker came at a Philippines player with legs flying high as it continued.

Following a lengthy delay to sort out the penalties, the game resumed with just three Philippino players eligible to continue.

The Philippines proceeded to intentionally foul until they were all disqualified. As such, the match ended at 1:57 of the third quarter in what amounted to an 89-53 win for Australia.

Looking 👌! For the first time ever, <a href="https://twitter.com/ThonMaker14?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ThonMaker14</a> has his name on the back of a Boomers singlet and <a href="https://twitter.com/matthewdelly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@matthewdelly</a> is also back in the green and gold! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBoomers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBoomers</a> <a href="https://t.co/9U2gDWfDw1">pic.twitter.com/9U2gDWfDw1</a> —@BasketballAus

The teams are competing in the Asian qualifiers for the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Australia is leading Group B with 11 points, followed by the Philippines at 10.

Both teams are in position to advance to the next round.

Anthony Moore, chief executive of Australian basketball, apologized to fans in a statement, adding that "this is not the spirit in which sport should be played and certainly not in the spirit in which we aim to play basketball."

FIBA says a decision will be announced in the coming days.