Injury forces RJ Barrett off Team Canada for World Cup: reports

RJ Barrett will not join Team Canada for the upcoming FIBA World Cup in China, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Barrett, the third overall pick of the New York Knicks in the 2019 NBA draft, is said to be managing a mild calf strain sustained at Summer League in July.

New York Knicks No. 3 pick RJ Barrett will not play for Canada in the FIBA World Cup due to management of a mild calf strain sustained during Las Vegas summer league, sources told <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthleticNBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthleticNBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>. —@ShamsCharania

The 19-year-old Barrett will still take part in team activities and training camp next week. His dad Rowan is the general manager for Team Canada.

CBC Sports has reached out to Canada Basketball for comment.

Barrett has played a major role for Canada in international action the last four summers. He led Canada to gold at the FIBA U19 tournament in 2017, the first time ever a Canadian men's team was crowned champion of a FIBA or Olympic basketball event.

The six-foot-seven wing player spent one year of college basketball playing for Duke.