Skip to Main Content
Injury forces RJ Barrett off Team Canada for World Cup: reports
NBA·Breaking

Injury forces RJ Barrett off Team Canada for World Cup: reports

RJ Barrett will not join Team Canada for the upcoming FIBA World Cup in China, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

No. 3 overall pick nursing mild calf strain suffered in NBA Summer League

CBC Sports ·
Canada's R.J. Barrett will miss the upcoming FIBA World Cup with a mild calf strain, according to multiple reports on Thursday. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

RJ Barrett will not join Team Canada for the upcoming FIBA World Cup in China, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Barrett, the third overall pick of the New York Knicks in the 2019 NBA draft, is said to be managing a mild calf strain sustained at Summer League in July.

The 19-year-old Barrett will still take part in team activities and training camp next week. His dad Rowan is the general manager for Team Canada.

CBC Sports has reached out to Canada Basketball for comment.

Barrett has played a major role for Canada in international action the last four summers. He led Canada to gold at the FIBA U19 tournament in 2017, the first time ever a Canadian men's team was crowned champion of a FIBA or Olympic basketball event.

The six-foot-seven wing player spent one year of college basketball playing for Duke.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.