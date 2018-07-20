Coming Up
Watch FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Tour - Saskatoon Masters
CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the Saskatoon Masters 3x3 basketball World Tour event beginning on Saturday, July 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch a a free live stream of the Saskatoon Masters 3x3 basketball World Tour event beginning on Saturday, July 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
CBC Sports is providing coverage of the preliminary rounds and the quarter-finals.
Return on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET for continuing coverage.
TSN will have the semifinal and final.
