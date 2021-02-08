Likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash soon to be announced by U.S. safety officials

U.S. safety officials are poised to announce the long-awaited conclusion of what likely caused the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

The National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on the probable cause and any recommendations to prevent future disasters.

Bryant and the others were flying from Orange County to a youth basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy in Ventura County on January 26th, 2020.

The helicopter crashed in thick fog north of Los Angeles.

Officials say there was no sign of mechanical failure and they believe the crash was accidental.