Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NBA

Fans cheer on Raptors as Toronto hosts Chicago for win-or-go-home game

Fans in Toronto cheer on the Raptors as they host the Chicago Bulls in an NBA play-in game, part of a mini-tournament that determines the final two teams in the playoffs.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

now