Celtics' Kanter thanks Trudeau for chance to play in Canada on Christmas
Turkish centre had passport revoked in 2017 for criticism of president
Boston Celtics centre Enes Kanter said he will be able to play in his team's Christmas Day game in Toronto against the Raptors after discussions with the Canadian government.
Kanter, an outspoken critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government for its treatment of residents, has not travelled outside the United States for years. Kanter has said his passport was revoked by the Turkish government in 2017.
The Globe's headline reads, "Thank you, Canada, for letting me play basketball — despite Turkey's threats against me."
The Celtics already were short-handed at centre with Vincent Poirier and Robert Williams nursing injuries.
Kanter, 27, is averaging 7.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Celtics this season.
"I want to thank Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, U.S. and Canadian law enforcement, U.S. Senator Ed Markey, the Celtics, the NBA and my managers for working diligently to make my Christmas game against the Raptors possible and ensuring my safety there," Kanter writes in the Globe.
"And, on Christmas night, I will play in my first game as a Celtic outside the U.S. when I take the court against the Raptors."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.