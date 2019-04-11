Dwyane Wade draws superstar fans to Brooklyn for final NBA game
LeBron James, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony all courtside to watch friend's last dance
Dwyane Wade has some superstar fans on hand for his final NBA game.
LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony were all sitting courtside in Brooklyn on Wednesday night to watch Miami's game against the Nets.
The four players are close friends and former teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
Wade went over to the corner where they were sitting and hugged each before starting his final game before retirement.
Squad. 💪<br><br>Bron, CP3 & Melo are all at Barclays Center to support <a href="https://twitter.com/DwyaneWade?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DwyaneWade</a> in his last game! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OneLastDance?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OneLastDance</a> <a href="https://t.co/2hJdLtgoYF">pic.twitter.com/2hJdLtgoYF</a>—@NBAonTNT
James told Fox Sports Sun that it was important for them to be there because their friendship goes beyond basketball.
"CP played last night, we had our last regular-season game last night and Melo's right here in New York so we kind of made the plan, made the decision to come up here," James said. "Listen, we couldn't miss D-Wade's last game. This is the last time he's going to be on an NBA floor wearing that Miami Heat uniform, that No. 3, so we're happy to be here to support."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.