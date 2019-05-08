In a nod to the '90s, Drake dons 'Breaker High' sweatshirt at Raptors game
Late-1990s series was filmed in Burnaby, B.C.
Drake loves breaking records and also "Breaker High," it seems.
The Toronto rapper, who recently surpassed Taylor Swift's record for the most wins at the Billboard Music Awards, wore a sweatshirt with the logo for "Breaker High" at Tuesday's Toronto Raptors game.
The late-1990s series was filmed in Burnaby, B.C., and set at a high school on a cruise ship.
Raps x <a href="https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ClemsonFB</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/Drake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Drake</a> x Breaker High <a href="https://t.co/hR8vWkIe0H">pic.twitter.com/hR8vWkIe0H</a>—@Raptors
Cast members included London, Ont., native Ryan Gosling and Tyler Labine of Brampton, Ont.
Of course, Drake himself is also a former teen TV series star, having played Jimmy Brooks on "Degrassi: The Next Generation."
Drake, who is an ambassador for the Raptors, sat courtside as the team beat the Philadelphia 76ers 125-89.
WATCH | Raptors rout Sixers in Game 5:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.