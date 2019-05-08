Skip to Main Content
In a nod to the '90s, Drake dons 'Breaker High' sweatshirt at Raptors game
NBA

In a nod to the '90s, Drake dons 'Breaker High' sweatshirt at Raptors game

Drake loves breaking records and also "Breaker High," it seems. The Toronto rapper wore a sweatshirt with the logo for of the 1990s comedy series at Tuesday's Toronto Raptors game.

Late-1990s series was filmed in Burnaby, B.C.

The Canadian Press ·
Drake sat courtside at Game 5 as the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images )

Drake loves breaking records and also "Breaker High," it seems.

The Toronto rapper, who recently surpassed Taylor Swift's record for the most wins at the Billboard Music Awards, wore a sweatshirt with the logo for "Breaker High" at Tuesday's Toronto Raptors game.

The late-1990s series was filmed in Burnaby, B.C., and set at a high school on a cruise ship.

Cast members included London, Ont., native Ryan Gosling and Tyler Labine of Brampton, Ont.

Of course, Drake himself is also a former teen TV series star, having played Jimmy Brooks on "Degrassi: The Next Generation."

Drake, who is an ambassador for the Raptors, sat courtside as the team beat the Philadelphia 76ers 125-89.

WATCH | Raptors rout Sixers in Game 5:

Toronto beats Philadelphia 125-89 for their largest win in post-season history. 2:11

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.