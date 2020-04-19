Nets' Dinwiddie aims to play for Nigeria at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: reports
California native was not invited to play for Team USA
After not being invited to play for Team USA, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is in the process of acquiring a Nigerian passport so he can play for Nigeria in the Olympics, multiple outlets reported Saturday.
Dinwiddie was averaging a career-best 20.6 points per game and 6.8 assists for the Nets before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. A Los Angeles-area native, he was drafted by the Detroit Pistons out of Colorado.
Nigeria qualified for the Olympics by posting the best finish among African teams at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Scheduled for this summer, the Tokyo Olympics were rescheduled to 2021 because of the pandemic.
Dinwiddie, 27, moved into a starting role for the Nets this season after Kyrie Irving went down with a shoulder injury. Over six seasons in the NBA, he has averaged 12.9 points with 5.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds. He scored a career-best 41 points against the San Antonio Spurs in December.
The Nigerian national team is coached by Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown. Members of the team include Josh Okogie of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Al-Farouq Aminu of the Orlando Magic, Chimezie Metu of the Spurs and Ekpe Udoh of the Utah Jazz.
