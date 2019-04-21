Spurs' DeMar DeRozan fined $25K for ball-throwing incident

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan was fined $25,000 for his ball-tossing effort during Saturday's 117-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

NBA executive vice president of basketball operations KiKi VanDeWeghe said in the announcement of the fine that DeRozan was disciplined "for recklessly throwing the basketball toward a game official and into the spectator stands."

DeRozan was given a technical foul and was ejected after the incident with 5:01 remaining in the contest.

He was called for an offensive foul after charging into Denver guard Gary Harris. DeRozan then leaped in the air and spun and sent the ball flying to the left of Foster.

He headed to the exits with the Spurs trailing 110-92 after scoring 19 points in 34 minutes.

Asked for an explanation after the contest, DeRozan said: "Frustration. I thought it was a bad call. Combination of both."

The series is tied 2-2. Game 5 is Tuesday in Denver.