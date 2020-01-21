Basketball world to honour late NBA commissioner David Stern's life, career
Friends, family, colleagues will gather Tuesday near league's NYC headquarters
David Stern's life and career will be celebrated Tuesday at a memorial service, three weeks after the former NBA commissioner's death.
Friends, family and colleagues from around the basketball world will gather for the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall, just a couple blocks from Stern's longtime office at NBA headquarters in New York City.
Stern died Jan. 1 at 77 after suffering a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12 and undergoing emergency surgery.
During his tenure, the NBA added seven new franchises, and the WNBA and NBA G League were created.
His memorial service comes days before the NBA stages its first regular-season game in France, another milestone for a league that made international growth a priority under Stern. The NBA played nearly 150 international games under Stern and was televised in more than 200 countries and territories, and in more than 40 languages.
