Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NBA·New

Curry offers Warriors' support of 'wrongfully incarcerated' Griner in NBA ring ceremony

Stephen Curry took the microphone in the middle of Golden State's championship ring ceremony Tuesday night to make an impassioned plea in support of Brittney Griner as the WNBA star spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison.

WNBA star awaiting hearing in Russia for appeal of 9-year prison sentence

Janie McCauley · The Associated Press ·
"We hope that she comes home soon, that everybody's doing their part to get her home," said Stephen Curry during the NBA ring ceremony on Tuesday about WNBA star Brittney Griner. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry took the microphone in the middle of Golden State's championship ring ceremony Tuesday night to make an impassioned plea in support of Brittney Griner as the WNBA star spent her 32nd birthday in a Russian prison.

"We want to continue to use our platform and the opportunity to shout out a very special member of the basketball community. Brittney Griner's birthday is today, she's 32," Curry told the crowd on opening night before the defending champions hosted LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

"We want to continue to let her name be known and we pray ... it's been 243 days since she was wrongfully incarcerated in Russia. We hope that she comes home soon, that everybody's doing their part to get her home," said Curry.

The Warriors, long committed to social issues far beyond basketball, celebrated their fourth championship in eight years.

Griner is awaiting a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.

She was convicted Aug. 4 after Russian police said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow. Her defense lawyers said she had been prescribed cannabis for pain. The WNBA star said she had inadvertently packed them and had no criminal intent.

NBA season officially tips off

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 on Tuesday night in the opening game of the NBA regular season.

Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points and Grant Williams finished with 15 as the defending Eastern Conference champions gave interim coach Joe Mazzulla a victory in his debut.

Mazzulla has been tasked with leading the team after Ime Udoka was suspended for the season following an investigation by a law firm that found he committed multiple violations of team policies.

Mazzulla successfully led a Celtics team that very much resembled the one that made a surprise run to the NBA Finals a season ago.

Boston opened up a 110-97 lead with 8 minutes to play and never trailed again.

James Harden scored 35 points — his most since joining the 76ers last season — including 12 of 12 from the free throw line. He also had five 3-pointers.

Joel Embiid added 26 points and 15 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey finished with 21 points.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now