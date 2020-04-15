Former Raptor Cory Joseph donating face shields to medical workers in Toronto
Canadian guard teams up with Kings assistant Roy Rana to co-ordinate effort
Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph is donating face shields to front-line medical workers in the Toronto area.
Joseph and his family teamed up with Kings chief of staff and assistant coach Roy Rana, who is from Toronto, as well as Frontier, the Sunnybrook Foundation and the University Health Network to co-ordinate the effort.
"It is heartbreaking to witness the effects of this pandemic around the world, so I wanted to do my part to help where I grew up," Joseph said in a statement. "The courageous work of the hospital community is admirable, and it is important to help protect them. I look forward to providing support in Toronto along with upcoming community efforts throughout Canada and Sacramento as we fight this virus together."
Joseph spent two seasons playing with the Raptors (2015-17) and has represented Canada internationally on numerous occasions.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.