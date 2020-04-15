Former Raptor Cory Joseph donating face shields to medical workers in Toronto

Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph is donating face shields to front-line medical workers in the Toronto area.

Joseph, from Pickering, Ont., announced Wednesday he is making the donation through Operation Canadian Shield. The initiative was started by Flash Reproductions, a printing business in Toronto currently making plastic face shields for health-care professionals battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joseph and his family teamed up with Kings chief of staff and assistant coach Roy Rana, who is from Toronto, as well as Frontier, the Sunnybrook Foundation and the University Health Network to co-ordinate the effort.

"It is heartbreaking to witness the effects of this pandemic around the world, so I wanted to do my part to help where I grew up," Joseph said in a statement. "The courageous work of the hospital community is admirable, and it is important to help protect them. I look forward to providing support in Toronto along with upcoming community efforts throughout Canada and Sacramento as we fight this virus together."

Joseph spent two seasons playing with the Raptors (2015-17) and has represented Canada internationally on numerous occasions.