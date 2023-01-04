NBA says Mitchell's desperation score that forced OT shouldn't have counted
26-year-old guard posted 71-point game but stepped over free throw line
Donovan Mitchell sent the best game of his career to overtime with an incredible play.
A little too incredible, the NBA said.
Mitchell's desperation basket that forced overtime — off an intentionally missed free throw — and extended what became his 71-point effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 145-134 victory over the Chicago Bulls shouldn't have counted, the NBA said Tuesday.
Players who are shooting a free throw cannot go over the foul line until the ball reaches the basket cylinder. It's a violation, the shot would not have counted, and Chicago should have been given possession with 4.7 seconds remaining and the Bulls leading 130-128.
Bulls coach Billy Donovan knew Monday night that it was a violation, and predicted the league's Last Two Minute Report would prove him right. The league has used the reports for years as a form of accountability and transparency, but outcomes of games are not changed by the discovery of a missed call after the fact.
Donovan Mitchell!!! I can't believe it <a href="https://t.co/SoIv5zd804">pic.twitter.com/SoIv5zd804</a>—@KevinOConnorNBA
"It doesn't do anything," Donovan said. "It's like, `We're sorry.' ... That's unfortunate, because I thought our guys battled and competed."
That basket gave him 58 points, breaking Cleveland's single-game record of 57 that was held by former Cavaliers stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, and wound up forcing the overtime.
Mitchell scored 13 more points in overtime. The 71 points are the most in the NBA since Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant had 81 against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?