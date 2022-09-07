Canadian teen Leonard Miller signs with NBA G League Ignite
Toronto native was youngest player in NBA's pre-draft process this spring
Canadian forward Leonard Miller signed with the NBA G League Ignite on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old from Toronto was the youngest player in the NBA's pre-draft process this spring, including the draft combine in May, before electing not to enter this year's draft.
Miller most recently played for Canada's U23 team at the inaugural Globl Jam tournament in Toronto. He also teamed up with fellow Ignite signee Sidy Cissoko of France on the World team at the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit, recording 11 points, including two three-pointers, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
The Ignite was developed to prepare top young players for the NBA draft. Its roster includes elite players with draft eligibility, and players in the early stages of their pro careers as well as NBA and G League veterans who serve as mentors.
The Ignite opens its season on Nov. 4 against Oklahoma City Blue in the team's new home arena, The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.
