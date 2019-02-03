Canadian guard Nik Stauskas traded to Cleveland Cavaliers: report

The Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have agreed to a three-player trade that will send guard Rodney Hood to the Blazers.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the trade.

In exchange, the Blazers will send guards Nik Stauskas of Mississauga, Ont., and Wade Baldwin — and their expiring contracts — to Cleveland along with second-round draft picks in 2021 and 2023, he reported.

The one-year, $3.4 million contract Hood signed with Cleveland last summer gave him veto rights, and he has agreed to the trade, league sources told Wojnarowski.

Hood, 26, will be moving from a team near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings to a Portland team that is in fourth place in the Western Conference.

The Blazers are 32-20 and fourth in the Western Conference.

The trade helps to position the Cavaliers for the future. Through trades this season of Hood, George Hill, Sam Dekker and Kyle Korver, Cleveland has acquired one first-round and six second-round draft picks.

Hood, in his fifth NBA season, has started 45 games for the Cavaliers this season. He is averaging 12.2 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Stauskas, 25, averaged 6.1 points in 44 games this season for Portland. Baldwin, 22, played in 16 games for the Blazers and averaged 1.9 points.