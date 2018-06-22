Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander goes 11th in NBA draft, flipped to Clippers
Charlotte Hornets made the pick and then dealt Hamilton-native to L.A.
Canadian guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was drafted No. 11 overall by the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.
He wasn't a Hornet long, as moments later Gilgeous-Alexander was headed to the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade.
The 19-year-old from Hamilton, whose draft night attire had social media buzzing, started his one season at Kentucky on the bench, but worked his way into the starting lineup, scoring 16.4 points a night the rest of the way.
Gilgeous-Alexander, considered the best point guard in the draft, has impressive length — he's six foot six, with a six-foot-11 wingspan.
Long before his name was called at Barclays Center, Gilgeous-Alexander was all over the internet for his champagne-coloured floral suit. It was made by Jhoanna Alba, whose company ALBA is known for dressing over 1,000 pro athletes and entertainers.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came through DRIPPIN’ 💧 <a href="https://t.co/lNVJzOPAF9">pic.twitter.com/lNVJzOPAF9</a>—@SLAMonline
Anthony Bennett became the first Canadian to be picked No. 1 overall, going first to Cleveland in 2013. Andrew Wiggins followed him a year later, also selected by the Cavaliers with the first overall pick.
Tristan Thompson was the highest Canadian draft pick before Bennett when he went fourth to Cleveland in 2011.
