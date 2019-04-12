Canadian Andrew Nembhard declares for NBA draft
Aurora, Ont., native hasn't hired an agent, leaving door open for possible return to school
Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard has entered the NBA draft without hiring an agent, leaving open the possibility of returning for his sophomore season.
The Canadian started every game for the Gators in 2018-19, finishing with the fourth-most single-season assists (196) in school history. The player from Aurora, Ont., averaged 8.0 points and 2.9 rebounds. He ranked fifth in the Southeastern Conference with 5.4 assists a game and third with a 2.6 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Nembhard says "playing in the NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine and I know I have a unique opportunity to fulfil this dream." He adds he plans "to take this process seriously and ultimately evaluate what is best for me, my family and my long term goals as a basketball player."
The NCAA deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft is May 29.
Losing Nembhard would be a huge blow for Florida, which has three players graduating and four transferring.
The Gators have two point guards expected to enrol this summer: McDonald's All-American Tre Mann and Jacques Glover.
