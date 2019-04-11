Canada's Bridget Carleton drafted 21st overall by WNBA's Connecticut Sun
21-year-old from Chatham, Ont. was named NCAA's top small forward
Canada's Bridget Carleton is headed to the Connecticut Sun.
The 21-year-old from Chatham, Ont., and Iowa State star was selected 21st overall by the Sun in Wednesday's WNBA draft.
Carleton won both the Cheryl Miller Award as the NCAA's top small forward and Big 12 player of the year honours in her senior season, leading the Cyclones to a 26-9 record and the second round of the NCAA tournament.
She set school single-season records for scoring, averaging 21.7 points per game, plus points scored (760), field goals made (254) and field goals attempted (543). The success earned her Big 12 Player of the Year honours and won her the Cheryl Miller Award, given to the nation's top small forward.
Carleton is the 17th Canadian selected in the WNBA draft.
Stacey Dales was Canada's highest draft pick, going third overall to the Washington Mystics in 2002. Kia Nurse was selected 10th last year by the New York Liberty.
