Canada's R.J. Barrett in a New York state of mind as NBA draft approaches
Mississauga, Ont., native, ranked No. 3, expects to be taken by Knicks
Duke All-American forward R.J. Barrett is widely projected to be drafted No. 3 by the New York Knicks, and that's fine by him.
"I won't be meeting with any other teams," he told reporters after working out for the Knicks on Monday. "So, it's this and then the draft. ... This is the place I want to be. I hope they draft me."
Duke teammate Zion Williamson is a near-lock to go No. 1 to the New Orleans Pelicans, with Murray State point guard Ja Morant the likely second pick to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Barrett averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game as a 6-foot-7 freshman for the Blue Devils in 2018-19.
"I can do everything on the court," he said, when asked about what he wanted to show the Knicks on Monday. "Pass, shoot, dribble, score."
The draft will be held June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
