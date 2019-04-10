Canada's R.J. Barrett declares for NBA draft

Canada's R.J. Barrett will leave Duke University after one season and enter the 2019 NBA draft.

The six-foot-seven forward from Mississauga, Ont., made the announcement on a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

I want to thank God, my family, my coaches and everyone that has helped me reach this decision 🙏🏾 <a href="https://t.co/z3GwdcV2ht">pic.twitter.com/z3GwdcV2ht</a> —@RjBarrett6

"It was a dream of mine to play at Duke ever since I was a young kid, it is also a dream of mine to play in the NBA and have great success there. After discussing with my family and coaches, I've decided I'll be declaring for the 2019 NBA draft," Barrett said.

School spokesman Mike DeGeorge says Barrett plans to hire an agent but has not yet chosen one.

The decision came as no surprise, with Barrett projected as a lottery pick. After Barrett in February became the first Duke player since 2006 with a triple-double, coach Mike Krzyzewski said the Canadian was only "going to be here a very short time."

Duke was eliminated by Michigan State in the Elite 8 during the NCAA touranment

Barrett and fellow Duke star Zion Williamson tied for the team lead in scoring this season, averaging 22.6 points per game.Williamson and classmate Cam Reddish have not yet announced their plans for next season

Barrett joins a growing list of Canadians leaving the NCAA early to enter the NBA draft.

Arizona State's Luguentz Dort of Montreal said he will sign with an agent and enter the NBA draft on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Florida State's Mfiondu Kabengele of Burlington, Ont., and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis of Oakville, Ont., announced they will enter the draft.

Vanderbilt's Simi Shittu of Burlington, Iowa State's Lindell Wigginton of Dartmouth, N.S., and Virginia Tech's Nickeil Alexander-Walker of Toronto also have said they will enter the NBA draft.

The draft is June 20 in New York.