Canada grouped with strong squads Lithuania, Australia for FIBA World Cup
Canada was drawn into a tough Group H for the 2019 FIBA World Cup this summer in China. The Canadians are ranked 23rd, with Lithuania No. 6, Australia No. 11 and Senegal 37th. The tourney begins Aug. 31.
Canadians went 0-5, finished 22nd of 24 countries at 2010 tournament
Canada was drawn into a tough Group H for the 2019 FIBA World Cup alongside Lithuania, Australia and Senegal.
Canada is No. 23 on the FIBA rankings. Lithuania is No. 6, Australia is No. 11, and Senegal is 37th.
Group H plays their preliminary round games in Dongguan, China.
The 32-country World Cup is Aug. 31 to Sept. 15, with the medal games being held in Beijing.
The top seven teams at the World Cup will punch their tickets to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Canada is making its first World Cup appearance since it went 0-5 to finish 22nd out of 24 countries at the 2010 tournament in Turkey.
Canada's men's team hasn't made an Olympic appearance since the 2000 Games in Sydney.
