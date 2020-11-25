Canada's men's basketball team pulls out of 2 games this month due to COVID-19
Men's side was scheduled for FIBA AmeriCup qualifier in Dominican Republic bubble
Canada's men's basketball team won't play in two FIBA AmeriCup 2021 qualifying games later this month due to concerns around COVID-19.
Canada was scheduled to play Cuba on Nov. 29 and the US Virgin Islands on Nov. 30 in a bubble format in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Playing the games would have contradicted not just the recommendations of medical professionals, Canada Basketball said, but also the federal government's travel regulations.
Canada Basketball's president and CEO Glen Grunwald said in a release that the organization is working with FIBA on options to reschedule the games.
The next qualifying window is Feb. 18-22.
Canada Basketball said the decision to withdraw was made after consultation with team doctors and support staff, as well as medical professionals throughout the Canadian sport system, as well as those with Sport Canada, Own the Podium, the Return to Sport Task Force and the Canadian Olympic Committee.
Canada is in Group of the qualifying stage with Cuba, the Dominican Republic and the U.S. Virgin Island. Each team sits tied in the standings with a 1-1 record. The top three teams in each group qualify for the FIBA AmeriCup 2022.
