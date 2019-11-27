RJ Barrett joins NBAers planning to play for Canada at last-chance Olympic qualifier
Canadian rookie makes commitment ahead of 1st NBA game against home-town Raptors
New York Knicks rookie forward RJ Barrett is the latest player to commit to play for the Canadian men's basketball team at the last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament next summer in Victoria.
The native of Mississauga, Ont., declared his intentions before the Knicks faced the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
"One-hundred per cent I plan to play for my country this summer," Barrett said.
Earlier Wednesday, Canada learned it will host Greece, the Czech Republic, Turkey, China and Uruguay in its quest for a Tokyo Olympic berth.
WATCH | RJ Barrett in his NBA debut with the Knicks:
The Canadian men received a big boost Tuesday when Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray committed to playing this summer. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker added their names to the list a few hours later.
Dillon Brooks, Dwight Powell and Khem Birch have also said they'll play.
Barrett is averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists with the Knicks. He was picked third overall in this year's NBA draft.
