Nets' Wilson Chandler suspended 25 games after positive drug test
Brooklyn forward will begin ban 1st game he's healthy and eligible to play
Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler has been suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA for testing positive for Ipamorelin, a drug that increases the release of growth hormone.
The league says Thursday that Chandler's suspension will begin with the first regular-season game in which he is healthy and eligible to play.
The Nets signed the veteran forward during their busy off-season. He could play a valuable role in the absence of Kevin Durant, who is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. Chandler, a first-round pick of the New York Knicks in 2007, has averaged 12.9 points in 11 seasons.
