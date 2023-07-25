Content
Bronny James, son of NBA great LeBron James, in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, a family spokesman said Tuesday.

18 year old treated on practice site and transported to California hospital

Bronny James, left, pictured with his father and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game on March 28 in Houston. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

The spokesman said medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on site and he was transported to a hospital, where he was in stable condition after leaving the intensive care unit.

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," the spokesman said. "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Bronny James announced in May that he would play college basketball for the Trojans. He is an incoming freshman and was one of the top high school prospects in the country.

