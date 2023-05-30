Heat defeat Celtics to avoid unprecedented comeback, punch ticket to NBA Finals
The Miami Heat beat the Celtics 103-84 on Monday in Boston to get it done in their NBA Eastern Conference finals and avoid an unprecedented comeback that would see them blow a 3-0 lead in the series.
Miami to face Nuggets for league title; teams leading series 3-0 now 151-0 in history
The Miami Heat beat the Celtics 103-84 on Sunday in Boston to get it done in their NBA Eastern Conference finals and avoid an unprecedented comeback that would see them blow a 3-0 lead in the series. They'll face the Denver Nuggets for the title.
More to come.