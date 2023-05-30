Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NBA·New

Heat defeat Celtics to avoid unprecedented comeback, punch ticket to NBA Finals

The Miami Heat beat the Celtics 103-84 on Monday in Boston to get it done in their NBA Eastern Conference finals and avoid an unprecedented comeback that would see them blow a 3-0 lead in the series.

Miami to face Nuggets for league title; teams leading series 3-0 now 151-0 in history

CBC Sports ·
A basketball player is seen with the ball as he's pressured by an opposition player.
The Heat advanced to the NBA Finals on Monday following a 103-84 road victory over the Celtics in Game 6 to clinch the Eastern Conference championship. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat beat the Celtics 103-84 on Sunday in Boston to get it done in their NBA Eastern Conference finals and avoid an unprecedented comeback that would see them blow a 3-0 lead in the series. They'll face the Denver Nuggets for the title.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now