Celtics honour Maine mass shooting victims with moment of silence, special jersey patch

The Boston Celtics acknowledged the victims of this week's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine before their home opener.

Boston players wore the warmups of their NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. The Celtics also donned a band on their jerseys in honour of the state as it recovers after a shooter killed 18 people and wounded 13 at a bowling alley and a bar there.

Celtics wearing Maine warmup shirts to honor the victims of the tragedy in Lewiston Maine

The jersey band simply read "Maine" and was placed above their Vistaprint-sponsored logo patch.

Fans also observed a pregame moment of silence while a green and white image of the outline of the state was displayed on the jumbotron.