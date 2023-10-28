Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NBA

Celtics honour Maine mass shooting victims with moment of silence, special jersey patch

The Boston Celtics acknowledged the victims of this week's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine before their home opener.

Team donned warmup shirts of franchise's G League affiliate Maine Celtics

The Associated Press ·
Four men's basketball players stand in line before a game while wearing green warmup shirts that read 'Maine'.
Celtics players stand for a moment of silence for victims of a recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, prior to the team's game against the Miami Heat in Boston on Friday. (Michael Dwyer/The Associate Press)

The Boston Celtics acknowledged the victims of this week's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine before their home opener.

Boston players wore the warmups of their NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. The Celtics also donned a band on their jerseys in honour of the state as it recovers after a shooter killed 18 people and wounded 13 at a bowling alley and a bar there.

The jersey band simply read "Maine" and was placed above their Vistaprint-sponsored logo patch.

Fans also observed a pregame moment of silence while a green and white image of the outline of the state was displayed on the jumbotron.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now