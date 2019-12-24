Celtics blacked out in China after Kanter's Tibet comments
League missed about $400M US during last season's fallout with China
Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics centre Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetan independence.
Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a "dictator." Kanter did not play in Boston's season-opening 138-134 loss to New York on Wednesday night. The game that was not shown on the streaming services that typically broadcast most NBA games to millions in China.
The NBA had no immediate comment and the Celtics were not practicing Thursday. It was also not immediately clear how long Tencent's plans to not air the Celtics would last.
Kanter was wearing shoes emblazoned with the words "Free Tibet" during Wednesday night's game. "More than 150 Tibetan people have burned themselves alive!! — hoping that such an act would raise more awareness about Tibet. I stand with my Tibetan brothers and sisters, and I support their calls for Freedom," he wrote on Twitter.
Dear Brutal Dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese Government<br><br>Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FreeTibet?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FreeTibet</a> <a href="https://t.co/To4qWMXK56">pic.twitter.com/To4qWMXK56</a>—@EnesKanter
NBA games were eventually returned to Tencent's lineup but not state television provider CCTV, except for two games during the 2020 NBA Finals. Tencent did not offer Philadelphia's games last season, Morey's first with the 76ers.
"The player you mentioned was clout-chasing, trying to get attention with Tibet-related issues," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Thursday when asked about Kanter's posts. "His wrong remarks are not worth refuting."
Fallout from Morey's comment
China's Communist leaders are extremely sensitive to anything they view as outside interference in domestic political affairs. After Morey's tweet, the fallout was immense and sponsors — following CCTV's lead — pulled their backing of the NBA China Games days later between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. The NBA estimated that the strained relationship with the Chinese and lost broadcast rights meant the league missed out on about $400 million US in revenue during the 2019-20 season alone.
"It's unclear whether we'll be back on CCTV television in China this year," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week.
For now, the fallout from Kanter's comments does not appear to be as severe as the immediate response to Morey's tweet, which was quickly deleted. Other NBA games played Wednesday were offered on Tencent, and the three games on Thursday's schedule appeared on the provider's listings.
Boycott of Beijing Olympics
Kanter is from Turkey and has long been an outspoken critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish government. Kanter has said his passport was revoked by the Turkish government in 2017.
It's not just the NBA that is finding itself dealing with difficult issues when it comes to relationships with China. A number of groups have called for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and others, to boycott this winter's Beijing Games in support of human-rights issues.
The USOPC plans to send full teams to China for the February Olympics.
"We expect that China is going to be a unique situation to really allow sport to speak for unity and for global peace and for the rights of people around the world," said Susanne Lyons, who chairs the USOPC board of directors. "That really is the place where sport can make its stand."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?