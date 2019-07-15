Ben Simmons, 76ers agree to $170-million US deal: reports
Philly point guard was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2016
A person familiar with the situation says the Philadelphia 76ers and star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million US, five-year contract extension. The max deal is the latest big commitment by the team.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract is not official.
Simmons will make about $8.1 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie deal. His salary for the next season should jump to about $29.3 million and rise to nearly $39 million in 2024-25.
The deal solidifies the 76ers' core for the next few seasons. All-Star Joel Embiid and Al Horford are under contract though 2023, Tobias Harris through 2024 and now Simmons through 2025.
Simmons was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2016. He made his NBA debut in the 2017-18 season and was Rookie of the Year. He was an All-Star for the first time last season. He has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists in his two on-court seasons.
