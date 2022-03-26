Raptors sign guard Armoni Brooks to multi-year deal
23-year-old has scored 6 or more points in each of the last 3 games
Armoni Brooks has earned a multi-year deal with the Toronto Raptors.
The six-foot-three, 195-pound guard signed a multi-year contract with the Raptors on Saturday, as his second 10-day contract with the team expired.
Brooks is averaging 2.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 11.1 minutes through eight games.
He signed with the Raptors just hours before they tipped off against the visiting Indiana Pacers Saturday.
In Thursday's 117-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooks hit a big three-pointer in the fourth quarter.
"It's the willingness to take the shot," coach Nick Nurse said after the win. "The ball's coming to him a lot . . . he pretty much fires them. He's a really good shooter."
In 49 games (nine starts) this season with Houston and Toronto, Brooks is averaging 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 15.9 minutes.
The native of Waco, Texas holds career averages of 7.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 18.8 minutes in 69 games (14 starts) with Houston and Toronto.
Brooks signed a two-way contract with the Rockets in April 2021 following two seasons in the G League with Rio Grande Valley and College Park. Brooks played college basketball at Houston, earning All-AAC second team honours as a junior.
