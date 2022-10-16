Canada's Wiggins signs 4-year extension with Warriors
27-year-old forward from Thornhill, Ont., helped Golden State win NBA title in June
Forward Andrew Wiggins signed a four-year contract extension with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, keeping a key starter for the defending champions around.
The team announced his signing.
A first-time all-star last season, the 27-year-old Wiggins reached the playoffs for just the second time in his eight-year career and often took on a tough defensive assignment in helping the Warriors capture their fourth championship in eight seasons.
"Andrew has been a terrific fit for our team since his arrival in the Bay Area almost three years ago," general manager Bob Myers said. "His first ever championship last season earned him the admiration of many around the league and solidified his stature as an impactful two-way player in the NBA. We're excited that he'll be a part of our team for the next several years."
Officially official 📝 <a href="https://t.co/FG7N7qkQNB">pic.twitter.com/FG7N7qkQNB</a>—@warriors
Golden State acquired Wiggins in a trade from Minnesota ahead of the deadline in February 2020 and he quickly found his way alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green — no longer needing to be the face of a franchise as he was with the Timberwolves. It wasn't until last season that Wiggins finally got to play with Klay Thompson, who missed more than 2 1/2 years with two serious injuries that required surgery.
In addition, guard Jordan Poole was close to finalizing a four-year extension, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said. Poole's deal was expected to be complete Sunday.
The Warriors open the season with a ring ceremony and game with the Lakers at home Tuesday night.
