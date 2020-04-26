Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for NBA draft again

Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard, who ranked second in the Southeastern Conference in assists last season, has declared for the NBA draft for the second consecutive year.

The Gators made the announcement Sunday, the final day underclassmen had to decide on their futures. Nembhard hired NCAA-certified agent Jaafar Choufani so he can retain his college eligibility and potentially return to school. He returned last year after not getting invited to the NBA scouting combine.

The sophomore averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 2019-20. With 173 assists and 80 turnovers, his assist-to-turnover ratio ranked 49th in the country.

In 2019, the Aurora, Ont., native made his senior national team debut with Canada at the FIBA World Cup.

The Gators believe they are better equipped to handle Nembhard's potential departure. They have Tre Mann, Ques Glover and former Cleveland State standout Tyree Appleby to play the point next season.

Nembhard's decision comes after two other Florida starters — guard Scottie Lewis and forward Keyontae Johnson — decided to return to school.

Toronto's A.J. Lawson also declares for NBA Draft

South Carolina leading scorer A.J. Lawson is entering the NBA draft for a second straight season.

Gamecocks coach Frank Martin confirmed Sunday that Lawson would not hire an agent, meaning he could return to the team for his junior season.

Lawson is a 6-foot-6 forward from Toronto, Canada considered an NBA prospect when he stepped on campus two seasons ago. He entered the draft last year, but was not invited to the league's combine. He held individual workouts for several teams before coming back to the Gamecocks.

He started all 31 games this season at South Carolina, averaging a team-best 13.4 points a game. The NBA draft combine is scheduled for May 21-24.

At the 2019 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup, Lawson led Canada with a a team-best 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Lawson helped Canada to a quarter-final appearance with a 31-point performance in a victory against Senegal, the highest scoring output in the tournament.