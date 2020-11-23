Raptors sign Alex Len to help fill void created by Ibaka, Gasol departures: report

The Toronto Raptors continued to shore up their frontcourt on Monday, signing former Sacramento centre Alex Len.

Len signed a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the deal said. No immediate financial terms of the deal were released.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian was selected No. 5 by the Phoenix Suns in the 2013 draft. He played five seasons with the Suns then two with Atlanta. He was acquired by the Kings in a trade last February along with Jabari Parker.

The seven-footer averaged 5.9 points in 15 games with Sacramento and shot 59.3 per cent from the field. He scored a career-high 33 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019 and grabbed 19 rebounds versus Minnesota in 2017.

Len's signing is more good news for a Raptors team that lost NBA championship centres Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka over the weekend. Ibaka signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, while Gasol joined the Lakers.

The Raptors added Aron Baynes on Sunday night, however, and then re-signed Montreal centre Chris Boucher to a two-year deal worth $13.5 million US, the richest contract for an undrafted Canadian.

The newcomers won't have long to get adjusted to Toronto as training camp opens on Dec. 1. The season tips off Dec. 22.